Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Culver’s, 4750 Golf Road, Nov. 5. One priority violation: Corned beef and burger are cold-held above 41 degrees in the meat cooler (corrected).
National Presto Industries, 3925 N. Hastings Way, Nov. 5. Two priority foundation violations.
Noodles & Co., 4653 Keystone Crossing, Nov. 5. One priority violation: Employee observed not washing hands after handling dirty dishes and then going to clean dishes (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Wendy’s, 959 W. Clairemont Ave., Nov. 5. One priority violation: Chicken nuggets hot-held below 135 degrees (corrected).
The Goat Coffee House, 2116 Craig Road, Nov. 6. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Northern Tap House, 5020 Keystone Crossing, Nov. 6. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Taco Bell, 3150 N. Clairemont Ave., Nov. 6. One priority violation: Cut tomatoes, pico, guacamole and sour cream cold-held above 41 degrees in the cold line (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Tacos Juanita, 2823 E. Hamilton Ave., Nov. 6. Two priority violations: Employee observed not washing hands after wiping hands on apron and continuing to cook/prep foods with same gloves (corrected); chorizo has exceeded its date mark and refried beans are not provided with a date mark.
The Growler Guys, 2832 London Road, Nov. 6. One priority violation: Steak, ribs and nacho cheese cold-held above 41 degrees (repeat, corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Doubledays Sports Bar & Grill, 3020 London Road, Nov. 7. Three priority violations: Food employee has not reported fever, vomiting and diarrhea to the person in charge; half and half has exceeded its date mark and buttermilk, cut tomatoes, sliced ham, canadian bacon, sausage and lettuce are not provided with date marks (repeat); clear chemical bottle does not bear a manufacturer’s label (repeat). Two priority foundation violations.
