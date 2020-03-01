Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Forage, 930 Galloway St., Nov. 8. One priority violation: Sanitizer is being used in concentration stronger than manufacturer’s use directions (corrected).
Ninja Sushi and Chinese, 405 S. Barstow St., Nov. 11. One priority violation: Yellowfin tuna is thawing in reduced oxygen packaging in refrigerator (corrected). Three priority foundation violations.
Taco Bell, 2056 S. Hastings Way, Nov. 11. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Hilltop, 924 E. Madison St., Nov. 12. Two priority violations: Cut tomatoes, pico, lettuce and half and half cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); sanitizer is being used in concentration weaker than manufacturer’s use directions. One priority foundation violation.
Mancino’s, 809 W. Clairemont Ave., Nov. 12. One priority violation: Garlic Spread stored on the counter cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
America’s Best Value Inn, 809 W. Clairemont Ave., Nov. 13. One priority violation: Employee stated equipment is being washed in kitchen sink and is not sanitized after cleaning (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Fireside Bistro, 3656 Mall Drive, Nov. 13. No violations.
Taco John’s, 2001 Brackett Ave., Nov. 14. Two priority violations: Beef was improperly reheated in the microwave to not above 165 degrees (corrected); sour cream in prep are is cold-held above 41 degrees.
Brickhouse Pub & Grub, 2233 Birch St., Nov. 15. Two priority violations: Raw turkey is stored above bottled beer in the walk-in cooler (corrected); gallon of milk is cold-held above 41 degrees. Three priority foundation violations.
Dairy Queen, 3057 N. Hastings Way, Nov. 15. Three priority violations: Employee observed not washing hands after taking order/money and before putting gloves on to begin food preparation (corrected); hot dogs have exceeded their date mark and queso and chicken breast are not dated (corrected); chlorine sanitizer in dish machine is being used in concentration below label use instructions. Two priority foundation violations.
Hilltop Cafeteria, UW-Eau Claire, Nov. 15. Three priority violations: Fettuccine pasta and pasta salad are not cooling properly and are cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); pasta sauce and veggie burgers are hot-held below 135 degrees (corrected); chlorine cleaning packets are stored over prep sink (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Subway, 2705 Henry Ave., Nov. 15. Two priority violations: Cheddar, pepper jack, and American cheese were not cooling properly in walk-in cooler and were cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); container of rotisserie chicken in the prep line cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
