Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Dairy Queen, 2541 Birch St., Nov. 18. Two priority violations: Employee observed handling bread and buns with bare hands when putting into the toaster (corrected); pepper jack cheese, hot dogs and grilled chicken in prep cooler were cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1666 Princeton Crossing, Nov. 18. No violations.
Pizza Hut, 1242 W. Clairemont Ave., Nov. 18. No violations.
American Legion Post 53, 634 Water St., Nov. 19. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 4612 Keystone Crossing, Nov. 19. One priority foundation violation.
Altoona Middle School/Taher Inc., 1903 Bartlett Ave., Nov. 20. No violations.
Fuji Steakhouse, 4864 Keystone Crossing, Nov. 20. One priority violation: Raw beef stored over ready-to-eat butter and sauces in prep cooler (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Monk’s Bar & Grill, 3560 Oakwood Mall Drive, Nov. 20. One priority violation: Chili in hot box is hot-held below 135 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Jim Bob’s Pizza, 2205 Fairfax St., Nov. 21. One priority violation: Creamy feta sauce and meatballs are past date marks (repeat, corrected).
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2003 S. Hastings Way, Nov. 21. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Red Lobster Restaurant, 1019 W. Clairemont Ave., Nov. 21. One priority foundation violation.
La Poblanita, 2436 London Road, Nov. 22. Three priority foundation violations.
West Side Bar & Grill, 1807 N. Clairemont Ave., Nov. 22. One priority violation: Fish on ice cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., Nov. 25. Two priority violations: Hashbrowns in upright cooler cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); no air gap provided on bar ice bin.
Augusta
Hot Spot Cafe, 312 E. Lincoln St., Nov. 20. One priority violation: Employee observed not washing hands before handling clean dishes after having handled dirty dishes (corrected).
Subway, 715 W. Lincoln St., Nov. 20. One priority foundation violation.
Menomonie
Cowbells Cafe, E5590 Highway BB, Nov. 26. One priority violation: Raw eggs stored over milk, cheese, ham, cottage cheese and sour cream in cooler (corrected).
Altoona
Cowboy Jack’s, 1432 Front Porch Place, Nov. 19. Two priority violations: Ham, turkey, taco meat, lettuce, wild rice in salad prep area cold-held above 41 degrees; milk in upright salad cooler didn’t have a date mark and macaroni and cheese was past its date mark (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Za 51, 1476 Blazing Star Blvd., Nov. 20. Three priority violations: Employee observed handling drink ingredients including fresh herbs and garnishes with bare hands (corrected); prosciutto and meatballs in prep areas cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); prosciutto, garlic cream, feta, milk, cream, salad, tiramisu not properly date marked. One priority foundation violation.
From staff reports