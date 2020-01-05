Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts Center, 101 Water St., Sept. 17. No violations.
The Informalist, 205 S. Barstow St., Sept. 18. Two priority violations: Sweet potatoes, yogurt, salmon, spinach kale mix, wrap, juice and cookie dough were cold-held above 41 degrees in cooler and ECDC display case (corrected); Stock and soup in walk-in cooler have exceeded their date marks (corrected). Two priority foundation violations.
Jimmy John’s, 3807 S. Oakwood Mall Drive, Sept. 18. One priority violation: Sanitizer is being used in concentration below label use instructions (repeat, corrected). Two priority foundation violations.
Shanghai Bistro, 2930 Craig Road, Sept. 18. No violations.
Taco Bell, 2512 Craig Road, Sept. 19. One priority foundation violation.
Godfather’s Pizza, 2510 Mondovi Road, Sept. 23. Two priority violations: Shell eggs over peppers and other ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler (corrected); salad bar lettuce, cottage cheese, cheese, pasta salad, melons cold-held above 41 degrees.
Subway, 2119 Cameron St., Sept. 23. One priority foundation violation.
420 Internet Cafe, 420 Washington St., Sept. 24. No violations.
Best Western, 3614 Gateway Drive, Sept. 24. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Quality Inn, 3117 Craig Road, Sept. 24. Two priority foundation violations.
Akame Sushi, 4056 Commonwealth Drive, Sept. 25. Three priority violations: Raw beef stored over vegetables in walk-in cooler (repeat, corrected); reduced oxygen packaging used for yellowfin tuna states to remove from package prior to thawing (corrected); bleach is not being used according to manufacturer’s use directions. Three priority foundation violations.
Little Caesars Pizza, 2905 Mall Drive, Sept. 25. One priority foundation violation.
Toppers Pizza, 2159 Eastridge Center, Sept. 26. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Burger King, 926 S. Hastings Way, Oct. 1. No violations.
