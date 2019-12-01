Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Charley’s Philly Steak, 4800 Golf Road, June 25. One priority violation: Employee observed not washing hands after working cash register, taking money and then making food (repeat). Two priority foundation violations.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4738 Golf Road, June 25. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Dhimiters, 3800 Golf Road, June 25. No violations.
Dooley’s Pub, 442 Water St., June 25. Two priority violations: Gloves used to handle frozen chicken tenders not changed when leaving kitchen area (corrected); glass door cooler at 50 degrees instead of 41 degrees or lower.
Pizza Del Re, 911 N. Hastings Way, June 25. Two priority violations: Cut tomatoes cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); shredded chicken, ham and cheese cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). .One priority foundation violation.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 311 E. Clairemont Ave., June 26. One priority violation: Ham and turkey in the walk-in cooler have exceeded date mark (corrected).
Girolamo’s Court N House, 113 W. Grand Ave., June 26. One priority violation: Lettuce and cut tomatoes cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
Grand Avenue Cafe, 119 W. Grand Ave., June 26. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 4920 Golf Road, June 26. One priority foundation violation.
The French Press, 2823 London Road, June 26. Two priority violations: Employee observed handling ready-to-eat salad ingredients with bare hands at prep table (corrected); Hummus and oatmeal have exceeded their date marks (repeat, corrected).
Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 2426 London Road, June 26. No violations.
Bijou, 2629 E. Clairemont Ave., June 27. Two priority foundation violations.
Eau Claire Ale House, 120 N. Clairemont Ave., June 27. Two priority violations: Shell eggs over baked fish in walk-in cooler (corrected); Canadian bacon and other bagged items are cold-held above 41 degrees on grill line.
Egg Roll Plus, 1611 Bellinger St., June 27. One priority violation: Half and half cold-held above 41 degrees in fridge (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Erbert & Gerbert’s, 3003 London Road, June 27. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Gyro King, 320 Water St., June 27. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Fairchild
Black Creek Lodge, S13231 Highway H, June 25. Two priority violations: Sour cream in fridge cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); chlorine sanitizer is being used in concentration below registered label use instructions (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Fall Creek
Chicken Chaser’s Bar, 155 W. Lincoln Ave., June 25. No violations.
Gizmo’s Bar & Grill, 110 E. Lincoln Ave., June 25. No violations.
