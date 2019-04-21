Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
The Playhouse, S7650 Highway 37, Dec. 18. No violations.
Grand Avenue Cafe, 119 W. Grand Ave., Dec. 19. One priority foundation violation.
Mogie’s Pub & Restaurant, 436 Water St., Dec. 19. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Princeton Valley, 2300 W. Princeton Ave., Dec. 19. One priority violation: Wings, salami, ham sour cream in coolers and prep area past date mark and turkey in the prep area not date marked (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Ray’s Place, 838 Water St., Dec. 19. One priority violation: Gravy cooling too slowly on counter (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 2426 London Road, Dec. 19. One priority violation: Raw shrimp on ice is cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
Eau Claire Ale House American Grill, 120 N. Clairemont Ave., Dec. 20. One priority violation: Chili in soup warmer hot-held below 135 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Houligans Steak & Seafood Pub, 415 S. Barstow St., Dec. 20. One priority foundation violation.
Fall Creek
Chicken Chaser’s Bar & Grill, 155 W. Lincoln Ave., Dec. 20. One priority violation: Multiple pans of thawing raw fish stored above bottled beverages in walk-in cooler (corrected).
Connell’s Club 12, E11295 U.S. 12, Dec. 20. One priority foundation violation.
