Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Augusta
Trails Edge Saloon, S6604 Highway 27, May 15. No violations.
Eau Claire
El Patio/Burrito Express, 408 Water St., May 14. Six priority violations: Employee observed not washing hands before or after handling soiled utensils and equipment, dirty dishes and raw food; employee observed handling many foods with bare hands including tortillas and fresh vegetables; rice hot-held below 135 degrees (corrected); guacamole in prep table cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); spoons, cutting boards, scoops, tables, counters, utensils used with potentially hazardous food not cleaned after four hours; Tylenol stored over food prep area (corrected). Four priority foundation violations.
Days Inn West, 6319 Truax Lane, May 15. One priority violation: Wood sealant and stain cans are stored in cupboard below microwave with single use cups and containers, and sanitizer is not diluted to proper concentration (corrected). Four priority foundation violations.
Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., May 15. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Do-Dodge Inn, 1339 Menomonie St., May 20. One priority violation: Employee observed handling burger toppings with bare hands (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Metropolis Chaos Oasis, 5150 Fairview Drive, May 20. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Taco Bell, 2512 Craig Road, May 20. No violations.
Burrachos, 329 Water St., May 21. One priority violation: Employee observed not washing hands before handling clean dishes (corrected).
Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club, 801 Schoettel Ave., May 21. No violations.
Oakwood Hills Retirement, 4316 Oakwood Hills Parkway, May 21. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Maple Lounge & Cafe, 2507 S. Hastings Way, May 22. One priority foundation violation.
Hilltop, 924 E. Madison St., May 23. One priority violation: Hot beefs cooling in roaster overnight still above 41 degrees after four hours (corrected).
Subway, 4689 Keystone Crossing, May 23. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Super 8, 6260 Texaco Drive, May 23. One priority violation: Apples in customer self-service area not protected from contamination (corrected).
