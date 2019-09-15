Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
National Presto Industries, 3925 N. Hastings Way, May 24. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Mill Run Golf Course, 3905 Kane Road, May 24. One priority violation: Peroxide stored on top of ice machine along with first aid supplies and single-serve condiment covers (repeat, corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Wild Ridge Golf Course, 3905 Kane Road, May 24. One priority violation: French fries and coleslaw in reach-in cooler cold-held above 41 degrees.
Culvers, 4750 Golf Road, May 28. One priority violation: Fish in fish cold-hold unit is above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Perkins, 2025 Highland Ave., May 29. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Taco Bell, 3150 N. Clairemont Ave., May 29. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Shift Cyclery and Coffee Bar, 615 Graham Ave., May 29. No violations.
Burger King, 926 S. Hastings Way, May 30. No violations.
Mancino’s, 809 W. Clairemont Ave., May 30. No violations.
Taco Bell, 2056 S. Hastings Way, May 30. No violations.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2003 S. Hastings Way, May 30. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Northern Tap House, 5020 Keystone Crossing, May 30. One priority violation: Diced tomatoes, blue cheese, eggs and cheese on grill line cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
Mona Lisa’s, 428 Water St., May 31. Two priority violations: Middle prep cooler is above 41 degrees (corrected); reduced oxygen packaging used for hummus is not controlling for the growth and toxin formation of Clostridium botulinum or Listeria monocytogenes (repeat). One priority foundation violation.
Wigwam Sports Depot, 222 E. Madison St., May 31. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Mogie’s, 436 Water St., May 31. No violations.
Wigwam Tavern, 314 E. Madison St., May 31. One priority foundation violation.
Aramark-Eau Claire County Jail, 710 Second Ave., May 31. No violations.
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1666 Princeton Crossing, May 31. No violations.
From staff reports