Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Altoona
Subway, 1027 N. Hillcrest Parkway, June 5. One priority violation: Raw shell eggs are stored over ready-to-eat cheese in walk-in cooler (corrected).
Eau Claire
America’s Best Value Inn, 809 W. Clairemont Ave., June 3. No violations.
Erbert & Gerbert’s, 2308 E. Clairemont Ave., June 3. No violations.
Fireside Bistro, 3656 Mall Drive, June 3. No violations.
La Poblanita, 2436 London Road, June 3. One priority violation: Chlorine sanitizer is dish machine is being used in concentration below label use instructions (corrected).
Muang Thai Restaurant, 2637 N. Clairemont Ave., June 3. Two priority violations: Salmon and eel in top sushi cooler cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); sanitizer is not being used according to manufacturer’s use directions (corrected).
Pizza Hut, 1242 W. Clairemont Ave., June 3. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Quick Wok, 501 Water St., June 3. Two priority foundation violations.
Rice Palace Thai Cuisine, 210 S. Barstow St., June 3. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Baymont Inn & Suites, 4075 Commonwealth Ave., June 4. No violations.
Hampton Inn, 2622 Craig Road, June 4. One priority violation: Hard-boiled egg on breakfast bar cold-held above 41 degrees (repeat).
Jim Bob’s Pizza, 2205 Fairfax St., June 4. One priority violation: Ricotta cheese in the pizza prep table and meatballs in walk-in cooler have exceeded discard date (repeat, corrected). One priority foundation violation.
McDonald’s, 6251 Truax Lane, Jun 4. One priority violation: Sausage burritos are cooling too slowly in cooler and still above 41 degrees (corrected).
Noodles & Co., 4653 Keystone Crossing, June 4. No violations.
West Side Bar & Grille, 1807 N. Clairemont Ave., June 4. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Dairy Queen, 3057 N. Hastings Way, June 5. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Galloway Grille, 409 Galloway St., June 5. One priority violation: Raw shell eggs on ice and pancake batter on ice both cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Grizzly’s, 4890 Golf Road, June 5. Two priority violations: Chicken Wild Rice Soup in walk-in cooler cold-held above 41 degrees (repeat); cheese parmesan sauce, cut tomatoes and pico in prep cooler cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 4745 Golf Road, June 6. Three priority foundation violations.
Brickhouse Pub & Grub, 2233 Birch St., June 6. One priority violation: Chlorine sanitizer in dish machine is being used below levels in label use instructions.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 4612 Keystone Crossing, June 6. One priority violation: Sanitizer in dish machine is being used below levels in label use instructions.
Hardee’s, 1000 W. Clairemont Ave., June 6. One priority foundation violation.
Hobbsy & Me, 3620 Locust Lane, June 6. No priority or priority foundation violations.
KP Katering, 2445 Alpine Drive, June 6. One priority foundation violation.
McDonald’s, 2702 Craig Road, June 6. One priority foundation violation.
Stella Blues, 306 E. Madison St., June 6. One priority violation: Pasta in fridge and spinach on sandwich prep line cold-held above 41 degrees.
Fairfax Water Park, 4200 Fairfax St., June 10. One priority violation: Brats in glass door cooler cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). Two priority foundation violations.
From staff reports