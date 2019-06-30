Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
SportsPage, 131 N. Barstow St., March 6. No violations.
Varsity Club, 2106 N. Clairemont Ave., March 7. One priority violation: Chlorine sanitizer in dish machine is being used in concentration below label use instructions.
420 Internet Cafe, 420 Washington St., March 12. No violations.
Pizza Hut, 2225 Eddy Lane, March 12. No violations.
Micon Cinema, 3109 Mall Drive, March 18. Two priority violations: Sausage, pepperoni and cut tomatoes have exceeded date marks (repeat, corrected); red chemical stored on top of ice machine (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Subway, 2109 Highland Ave., March 19. No violations.
Subway, 2119 Cameron St., March 20. No priority or priority foundation violations.
