Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Altoona
OakLeaf Surgical Hospital, 1000 OakLeaf Way, June 21. No violations.
Cleghorn Keg, E5425 Highway V, June 25. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Golden Spike, 228 Division St., June 25. No violations.
Rolly’s Coach Club, 2239 Spooner Ave., June 25. Two priority violations: Half and half cold-held above 41 degrees; No sanitizer is provided in the sink for washing dishes (corrected).
Prairie Pointe/Cana’s Bistro & Catering, 286 N. Willson Drive, June 26. No violations.
Altoona Family Restaurant, 2000 N. Hillcrest Parkway, June 27. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Clubview Lane, June 27. Two priority foundation violations.
Augusta
Subway, 715 W. Lincoln St., June 26. One priority foundation violation.
Sweet Clarisse Catering, 134 W. Lincoln St., June 26. One priority violation: Sanitizer in dish machine is being used in concentration below registered label use instructions.
Ye-Olde Sweet Shoppe, 123 W. Lincoln St., June 26. Two priority violations: FA jar of home-canned tomatoes in kitchen was from unapproved source (corrected); whipped butter cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Eau Claire
Big Stack Meats & Catering, 4909 Sportsman Drive, June 24. No violations.
China Max, 4800 Golf Road, June 24. No violations.
Cousins Subs, 2605 Golf Road, June 24. No violations.
Five Guys, 4800 Golf Road, June 24. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Fortune Cookie, 1702 Harding Ave., June 24. One priority violation: Raw beef stored over ready-to-eat sweet and sour chicken in the prep cooler (corrected).
Geno’s Slice ‘N Ice, 5110 Fairview Drive, June 24. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Kobe’s Japanese, 4800 Golf Road, June 24. Two priority foundation violations.
Pan Asia Kitchen, 2632 Birch St., June 24. No violations.
Thai Orchid Restaurant, 203 N. Barstow St., June 24. No violations.
Westgate Sportsman’s Club, 4909 Sportsman Drive, June 24. One priority foundation violation.
4 Mile Restaurant & Bar, 5786 S. Highway 37, June 25. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 2120 Highland Ave., June 25. Two priority violations: In coolers, a raw shell egg was stored with ready-to-eat macaroni and cheese and raw shrimp was stored over ready-to-eat tomatoes and beans (repeat); queso and lettuce in walk-in cooler cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
