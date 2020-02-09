Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Fazoli’s, 3730 Gateway Drive, Oct. 14. One priority violation: Ham, turkey and salami not provided with a date mark (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Mogie’s, 436 Water St., Oct. 14. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Casa Vallarta, 2426 Seymour Road, Oct. 15. Four priority violations: Employee observed not removing gloves and washing hands after handling raw chorizo and before moving on to another task (corrected); raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat tortillas in walk-in cooler (corrected); no air gap provided on ice machine (corrected); sanitizer is being used in concentration stronger than called for in manufacturer’s use directions (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Silly Serrano Mexican Restaurant, 329 Riverfront Terrace, Oct. 16. One priority violation: Chlorine sanitizer is being used in concentration below label use instructions.
UW-Eau Claire Centennial Hall, 1698 Park Ave., Oct. 16. One priority violation: Spinach, cheese and mix made with powdered milk were cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
Action City, 2402 Lorch Ave., Oct. 17. One priority violation: Walk-in cooler is at 50 degrees at time of inspection, resulting in 60 bags of cheese and 15 boxes of ice cream being cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
Arby’s, 1019 S. Hastings Way, Oct. 17. One priority violation: Braised beef, gyro meat, brisket, cheese, cut leaf lettuce, cut tomatoes, cooked peppers and cooked jalapenos cold-held above 41 degrees in prep table (repeat, corrected).
Clairewaters, 2106 N. Clairemont Ave., Oct. 17. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Altoona Elementary School/Taher Inc., 157 Bartlett Ave., Oct. 18. Two priority violations: Corn and salad on the line cold-held above 41 degrees; nacho cheese in the walk-in cooler has exceeded its date mark and noodles not provided with a date mark.
Burrachos, 329 Water St., Oct. 21. Two priority foundation violations.
Tutto Bene Wood Fired Pizza, 4212 Southtowne Drive, Oct. 21. No violations.
Burrachos, 5314 Prill Road, Oct. 23. Three priority foundation violations.
My Office, 406 Galloway St., Oct. 29. Four priority foundation violations.
Jimmy John’s, 2504 Truax Blvd., Oct. 30. One priority foundation violation.
Noodle Tea House, 2161 Eastridge Circle, Oct. 30. One priority foundation violation: Noodles, beef and shrimp in glass cooler cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
Metropolis Chaos Oasis, 5150 Fairview Drive, Nov. 4. Two priority foundation violations.
Chippewa Falls
Bubbles BBQ, 3925 N. Hastings Way, Oct. 29. No violations.
