Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Butcher's Block, 2235 N. Clairemont Ave., July 23. One priority violation: Whipped butter cups held at room temperature (corrected).
Chick-A-Dee's Family Restaurant, 1928 Third St., July 23. One priority violation: Employee observed handling toast with bare hands (corrected).
Taco John's, 4800 Golf Road, July 23. One priority foundation violation.
Red Coal BBQ, 2839 Mall Drive, July 24. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Olympic Flame, 2920 London Road, July 29. Two priority violations: Three-door cooler was at 51 degrees; Chlorine in dish machine is being used in concentration below label use instructions. Two priority foundation violations.
Casa Margarita, 5110 Fairview Drive, Aug. 5. Three priority violations: Raw chicken stored over beef in walk-in cooler (corrected); Milk in cooler has exceeded its date mark and pico, cut tomatoes, milk and chicken are not provided with a date mark (corrected); bleach sanitizer is not being used according to manufacturer’s use directions (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Culver's, 2520 W. Folsom St., Aug. 5. One priority violation: No air gap provided on custard machine dipper well.
Pizza Ranch, 2451 Truax Blvd., Aug. 7. Two priority foundation violations.
The Lakely, 516 Galloway St., Aug. 16. One priority violation: Recently thawed fish cold-held above 41 degrees in fridge (corrected). Two priority foundation violations.
Micon Cinema, 3109 Mall Drive, Aug. 12. One priority violation: Clear spray bottle containing pink chemical does not bear a manufacturer’s label (corrected).
The District, 101 Graham Ave., Aug. 12. One priority violation: Sanitizer is being used in concentration above manufacturer’s use directions (corrected).
Azul Tequila Bar and Grill, 2503 London Road, Aug. 15. One priority violation: Raw shell eggs stored over onions and raw shrimp and beef stored over ready-to-eat crab and spinach dip (repeat, corrected). Five priority foundation violations.
Manny's Cocina, 4207 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Aug. 19. Three priority violations: Scoth liqueur at the bar found with fruit flies in bottle (corrected); employee observed handling cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and salad toppings with bare hands (repeat, corrected); multiple pans of chicken in walk-in cooler have exceeded date mark (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Arby's, 3170 N. Clairemont Ave., Aug. 20. One priority violation: Turkey, corned beef, romaine lettuce and gyro meat cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Texas Roadhouse, 5019 Keystone Crossing, Aug. 20. One priority violation: Cut tomatoes and lettuce cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Jimmy John's, 213 N. Barstow St., Aug. 22. Two priority foundation violations.
Subway, 4304 Jeffers Road, Aug. 26. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Subway, 2831 Hendrickson Drive, Aug. 27. One priority violation: Egg patties and cold cuts in prep table cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
The Classic Garage, 2111 Third St., Aug. 27. One priority violation: Shake mix in top of machine and sliced tomatoes in main prep line cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). Three priority foundation violations.
Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave., Aug. 28. No violations.
Pizza Plus, 206 S. Barstow St., Aug. 29. Three priority violations: Employee observed handling ready-to-eat drink garnishes with bare hands (corrected); sausage, taco meat and roast beef in pizza prep cooler cold-held above 41 degrees; hummus and cheese sauce have exceeded their date marks (corrected). Three priority foundation violations.
Fall Creek
Brackett Bar, 9150 Beaver Creek, Aug. 27. Two priority violations: Potato salad has exceeded its use date, and sausage, pepperoni, ham, chicken, cheese and cut tomatoes are not provided with a correct date mark (corrected); bar dish machine is being used in concentration below label use instructions (repeat, corrected).
