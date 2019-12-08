Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Houligans Steak & Seafood Pub, 415 S. Barstow St., June 27. No violations.
Orv & Pat’s Amber Inn, 840 E. Madison St., June 27. No violations.
Pine Meadow Golf Club, 4324 Fairfax Park, June 27. Two priority foundation violations.
Princeton Valley, 2300 W. Princeton Ave., June 27. Two priority violations: Whipped butter cups held at room temperature (corrected); chlorine sanitizer is being used in concentration below registered label use instructions (corrected). Two priority foundation violations.
Subway, 2915 Gateway Drive, June 27. One priority foundation violation.
Azul Tequila Bar & Grill, 2503 London Road, June 28. Six priority violations: Employee observed handling raw meat with gloves on, discarding gloves and not washing hands before putting on new gloves; raw pork stored over tomatoes in the walk-in cooler and raw burgers and raw fish stored outside of a package and touching other packages of food in freezers; crab, scallops and shrimp cold-held above 41 degrees; all potentially hazardous foods throughout the establishment are not marked with a date; salmon in reduced oxygen packaged labeled to remove packaging when thawing (repeat); spray bottle with cleaner stored over onions. Four priority foundation violations.
Erbert & Gerbert’s, 409 Water St., June 28. Two priority foundation violations.
Milwaukee Burger Co., 2620 E. Clairemont Ave., June 28. One priority violation: Pasta and pre cooked chicken breast cold-held above 41 degrees in drawers under main prep area (repeat, corrected).
Pioneer Tavern, 401 Water St., June 28. One priority foundation violation.
Pizza Hut, 2602 E. Clairemont Ave., June 28. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Sammy’s Pizza Restaurant & Pub, 2812 London Road, June 28. One priority violation: Lettuce and pepperoni on salad bar cold-held above 41 degrees (repeat).
China Wok, 2605 Golf Road, July 2. One priority violation: Bleach sanitizer is not being used according to manufacturer’s use directions (repeat, corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Chester’s, 3228 London Road, July 8. Two priority violations: Bottle of Brandy observed with fruit flies inside (corrected); chlorine sanitizer is being used in higher concentration than manufacturer’s use directions (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Jimmy John’s, 923 W. Clairemont Ave., July 17. One priority foundation violation.
Burger King, 2833 N. Clairemont Ave., July 19. Two priority violations: Ham cold-held above 41 degrees in walk-in cooler (corrected); no air gap provided in soda/ice machine at drive-through.
Altoona
Altoona Parks & Recreation Concessions, 1419 Front Porch Place, June 28. No violations.
From staff reports