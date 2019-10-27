Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Augusta
Black Bear Supper Club, 2760 S. Highway N, June 19. One priority foundation violation.
Harvest Moon, E19972 Highway ND, June 19. One priority violation: Raw bacon is stored over ready-to-eat sauces and deli meat in the upright cooler (corrected).
Judy’s 360, 57275 Highway 27, June 19. Two priority violations: Ham and cheeses in prep cooler cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); no plan is in place for using reduced oxygen packaging for fish.
Boyd
Boondocks Saloon and Grill, E26935 Highway G, June 18. No violations.
Eau Claire
Red Robin, 3005 Golf Road, June 10. One priority violation: Lettuce on grill line and milk at waitress station are cold-held above 41 degrees (repeat).
Chippewa Valley Technical College Cafe, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., June 11. No violations.
CVTC Health Building, 615 W. Clairemont Ave., June 11. No violations.
Fox Run Tavern, 1515 S. 65th St., June 11. Three priority violations: Taco meat has exceeded its date mark and rum chata and sauce cups are not date marked (repeat, corrected); chlorine sanitizer at the bar is being used in concentration below label use instructions (repeat); chlorine sanitizer in the sanitizer bucket is not being used according to manufacturer’s use directions (corrected).
Hangar 54, 3800 Starr Ave., June 12. One priority foundation violation.
Roadside Ice Cream & Diner, 1160 Menomonie St., June 12. One priority violation: Hot dogs stored under shell eggs in walk-in cooler (corrected).
From staff reports