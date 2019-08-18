Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Augusta
Hot Spot Cafe, 312 E. Lincoln St., May 3. No violations.
Chippewa Falls
Brown Hut, 2525 N. 110th Ave., May 9. No violations.
Eau Claire
Hardee’s, 2910 Golf Road, May 1. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Shanghai Bistro, 2930 Craig Road, May 2. Two priority violations: Raw shell eggs stored over soy sauce in walk-in cooler; raw shrimp not cooked to high enough temperature (corrected).
Burrachos, 5314 Prill Road, May 6. One priority foundation violation.
UW-Eau Claire Hilltop Cafeteria, 105 Garfield Ave., May 7. One priority violation: Employee observed using hand sanitizer but not washing hands before handling clean dishes. Two priority foundation violations.
Scooters, 411 Galloway St., May 9. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie St., May 10. No violations.
Action City, 2402 Lorch Ave., May 13. One priority foundation violation.
The Goat Coffee House, 336 Water St., May 14. One priority violation: Sanitizer in dish machine is not being used according to manufacturer’s directions.
