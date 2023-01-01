EAU CLAIRE — The next storm isn’t bringing the kind of bitter temperatures the region experienced in December, but that’s what has some concerned.
Daytime highs should be above freezing until Wednesday, but as overnight lows fall there’s a real chance for ice to accumulate. Here’s how the National Weather Service breaks down the next few days.
Patchy freezing fog is possible through about noon Monday, with snow moving into the area by 5 p.m. The day’s high should be right around freezing, but that will change during the overnight hours. Monday night’s low won’t last long, and temperatures will generally rise during the night.
The warmer temperatures should change precipitation back over to rain. The problem is that the ground is still going to be below freezing, which could result in the rain freezing on contact. Less than one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected, but Tuesday morning commuters will need to be careful.
Tuesday will see a continuation of the rain/snow mix until noon, before switching over to rain between noon and 4 p.m. The NWS expects 1-2 inches of snow to fall during the day. Tuesday night should be all snow as a cold front begins to work its way through the region.
As of Sunday evening, southern Minnesota was expected to bear the brunt of the ice. Eau Claire had a 40% chance of a tenth of an inch or more. But there was a lot of uncertainty, with forecasters saying they didn’t know whether the freezing rain might creep further north or if temperatures might stay warm enough to keep rain from freezing.
There are a couple details this system has in common with the long-duration snowstorm that hit last month. It will move through faster, but the NWS said the storm would most likely “produce snow, rain, and freezing rain from California to the Upper Midwest.”
In the South, severe weather is a possibility. The Storm Prediction Center issued an enhanced risk for portions of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
The local impact depends heavily on whether the storm brings mostly rain and snow, or if it becomes an ice storm. The latter would be a significant concern, especially with ice on limbs already weakened by December’s storms. Spectrum sent customers a notice Sunday saying it was “preparing for potential service outages during the storm.”
Temperatures should stay below freezing for several days after the storm, though overnight lows are not expected to drop below zero. A warmup should arrive for next weekend.