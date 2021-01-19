EAU CLAIRE – Forecasters see an increasing chance of a strong winter storm arriving this weekend, though it is too early to say how much snow it may bring.
The National Weather Service expects the storm to arrive just after a cold front sends temperatures plunging. Daytime highs should be above freezing Wednesday and Thursday, above 10 degrees higher than average.
That changes Thursday night into Friday. Thursday night’s forecast low of 7 is close to the normal low for this time of year, but Friday’s high of 15 is cold for the date. Temperatures won’t be the only way in which the forecast breaks from recent trends. Friday should be mostly sunny as well, breaking a long gray streak.
But that lack of cloud cover Friday night will allow temperatures to fall below zero. While the forecast low of -2 will not come close to a record, it will be a sharp difference from recent weather.
Forecasters expect snow to arrive Saturday afternoon, and it could continue through Sunday night. The National Weather Service has not released forecasts for specific amounts of snow, though it says the storm will bring “a good chance for accumulating snowfall into the upper Midwest.” Other forecasting outlets suggest totals could be in the 4-5 inch range, though much can change between now and the weekend.
Cooler temperatures are expected to remain in place for the Chippewa Valley through next week.