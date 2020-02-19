CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls resident has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Robert A. Clark, 31, now of Hinton, W.Va., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted sexual assault of a child. No court dates have been set at this time.
According to the criminal complaint, a girl told authorities in December that Clark had sexually assaulted her in her bedroom in the town of Woodmohr between January 2016 and 2018.