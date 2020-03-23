CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Florida woman who stole money from her ex-husband’s bank account has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail and two years of probation.
Misty M. Ross, 37, of Tampa was found guilty in Chippewa County Court of one count of theft of more than $5,000.
Judge Steve Cray ordered the jail sentence Friday, to begin immediately, with no Huber work release privileges. Ross must pay $7,000 in restitution plus $528 in court costs. She cannot have any contact with the victims or their residences.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls man said his bank contacted him about a withdrawal of $7,000 from an account he was using to purchase a new home. He learned that his ex-wife, Misty Ross, had made the withdrawal. Court records show they divorced in 2016.
The man “had removed Misty’s name from other checking accounts involved in the divorce, but he learned that Misty’s name was still on this particular account,” the court complaint states.
There had been no activity on that account since Feb. 2017.
A Chippewa Falls police officer spoke with Ross on Feb. 27, and she admitted to taking the money, claiming it was a joint account and she was allowed access to it.
Ross apparently used the money to pay off the remaining $5,034 of a car loan. Ross has no prior criminal record in Wisconsin, court records indicate.