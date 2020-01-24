Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
A pile of rubble was all that remained Friday of the former Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic, which was razed this week in the aftermath of a Nov. 7 fire the caused $4.4 million in damage to the structure at London Road and Damon Street on Eau Claire’s south side. The clinic has reopened at temporary locations at 1110 and 1120 Oak Ridge Drive in Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.