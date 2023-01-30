EAU CLAIRE — Robert Motzer was a self-described shy kid. Growing up the oldest of three in a single-parent household, he said he often felt a certain sense of responsibility in helping care for his siblings.
When he was offered the chance to participate in DeLong Middle School’s mentorship program in sixth grade, Motzer saw an opportunity to step outside of his comfort zone and try something new for himself.
January is National Mentoring Month, and after years under the mentorship of Barbara Bowers, Motzer remains in contact with the woman who took him under her wing in 1998.
The purpose of the DeLong mentoring program is to pair students with adults who are able to share their experiences and knowledge to help them accomplish their goals. According to a December 2022 DeLong newsletter, this program is beneficial to students as they are able to receive one-on-one coaching from a caring adult who is there to listen and guide them. In return, the mentor gains the invaluable experience of encouraging a student to reach their full potential.
“Whether it’s 30 minutes or an hour, every little bit of time makes a difference in a child’s life,” Motzer said. “Whether you have your own kids, or you don’t have your own kids and you just want to find a way to help — even a little bit of time to say ‘Hey, I’m here for you’ or ‘Do you need help?’ — whatever, that goes a long way in a child’s life.
“They may only come from a single-parent house,” he added. “They may not have the financial means to do certain things. But programs like this help those kids along and see other aspects of life than what they may be accustomed to.”
Bowers, a retiree, said she chose to get involved with the program after her own children, who previously attended DeLong, left home. She was assigned to work with Motzer her first year of mentoring, and she remained his mentor until he graduated high school.
“I thought I’d give it a try,” she told the Leader-Telegram. “It’s a great program.”
The mentorship began in the school, as Bowers met with Motzer to assist him with schoolwork and play games. Eventually, the pair’s weekly meetings turned into weekend day outings — breakfasts, lunches, days spent at the strawberry patch or at the Bowers’ property riding four-wheelers and learning about wildlife. Bowers’s husband, Bill, even taught Motzer about finances and the stock market.
“I truly felt like I was helping somebody — you know, being useful,” Bowers said. “You get kids who could care less, but Robert just made me feel like I made a difference. That’s a good feeling.”
Despite his shyness, Bowers said she remembered Motzer as a person with a kind heart, recalling his gentleness toward his younger sister and his stated goal of donating money he didn’t have as a teen to “save the dogs.”
Following his graduation from high school, Motzer went on to join the U.S. Army, where he served for eight years. Today, he works as a garbage truck driver, though he said he’s making a career change soon.
Though the pair maintained some contact early on in Motzer’s military career, they eventually fell out of contact. Then, in November 2022, Motzer reached out to Bowers once again.
Today, Bowers’s grandson and Motzer’s son play on opposing basketball teams. When they face-off, the former mentor and mentee are reunited.
Looking back, Motzer said the time he spent with Bowers and her husband has stuck with him through these past two decades.
“The mentorship program helped me with my schoolwork, helped me understand that there’s other things in life that you can strive for,” he said. “You don’t have to stay where you’re at.”
Bowers, who mentored a handful of DeLong students through the mentoring program over the years, said it is her hope that the program gains more recognition for the good it does.
“It gives students an opportunity to realize there’s other things out there than just their little circle at home.”
The DeLong mentorship program was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the school is seeking mentors as they plan to relaunch the program.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.