The former employee of a Fall Creek convenience store is accused of stealing thousand of dollars worth of lottery tickets from the store.
Collin R. Devens, 33, 818 Main St., Augusta, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with three misdemeanor counts of theft.
Devens is free on a $300 signature bond, which prohibits her from having contact with the store.
Devens returns to court Sept. 19.
According to the criminal complaint:
The owner of Fall Mart Convenience Store in Fall Creek contacted authorities June 4 to report that Devens, a former employee, had been caught stealing lottery tickets and keeping the money she won from the tickets.
Devens began working at Fall Mart last fall.
In April, the owner began to notice irregularities with the tracking of the Wisconsin Lottery scratch-off tickets in the store.
The owner confronted Devens and showed her video of her stealing tickets in late April.
Devens broke down crying and apologized to him. She admitted taking lottery tickets without paying for them.
The store sold lottery tickets in January, February and May worth $2,231, $2,832 and $2,624, respectively.
But the reported sales spiked to $4,905 in March and $6,102 in April.
The owner estimated that Devens stole at least $4,000 to $6,000 worth of scratch-off tickets.
The store owner gave authorities video that showed Devens taking lottery tickets without paying for them on April 21, 22 and 24.
Devens would take the tickets, scratch the bar code at the bottom of the tickets and scan them to see if they were winners.
She would then dispose of the tickets in the garbage.
Video showed Devens taking money out of the till and putting it in her pants pocket for a winning ticket.
An investigator with the state Department of Revenue, who is assigned to the lottery, said a scanning history for Fall Mart from January through April showed there were multiple days where similar scanning transactions occurred during Devens’ shifts.
The investigator said there were multiple tickets in sequence that were scanned over a short period of time.
Devens minimized her involvement in the theft of the tickets during a June 17 interview with authorities.
She could not put a dollar amount on her winnings or the number of tickets she played.
Devens felt she didn’t owe the store owner anything because he withheld her last paycheck and other money from a previous check.