He wanted a charming, vintage fixer-upper; she wanted a sleek, modern move-in ready home.
After viewing three Chicago homes while being filmed for HGTV’s “House Hunters,” Bryan Pitts and his family came to a happy compromise.
Pitts, a 1998 Rice Lake High School graduate and his wife, Jocelyn, and their children, Melia, 4, and Rylan, 10 months, were featured on HGTV’s “House Hunters” on Tuesday.
“We were lucky enough to be selected to participate; and even though we had a newborn at home, we thought it would be a fun opportunity to document the house search and a fun memory to look back on later as the children get older,” Pitts said.
The episode called “Old vs. Cold in Chicago” featured the Pitts family trying to find the perfect house for their growing family of four. With the addition of their daughter in 2015 and son last year, the Chicago couple had outgrown the condo they owned together for the last 13 years.
“We think (the reason we were picked) was likely due to the fact that we had a difference in what we wanted for a home as well as the need for more room as (the producers) could see in the Skype interview how congested our house was — including a changing table in the hallway,” Pitts said.
Pitts said that the process is similar to any housing search. The realtor took their requests for a home and identified a number of homes to tour. At each home, the “House Hunters” crew captured the family’s initial reactions to the home — good and bad.
Pitts wanted a fixer-upper with a larger yard.
“In Chicago, you don’t get the large yards that I was familiar with in Rice Lake, but I was hoping for something more than a small piece of dirt,” he said.
Jocelyn wanted a modern home that was move-in ready.
The Pitts’ realtor lined up three different homes.
The first home was a new construction home that was modern with spacious living, bedrooms, and closets. This had the smallest backyard of them all.
The second house was a Victorian home that had a lot of vintage charm and a large back yard.
“It had a lot of character but not many of the modern amenities that Jocelyn wanted,” Pitts said.
Finally, the third home was a remodeled bungalow that retained a lot of the detail from the original home but with the upgrades that Jocelyn was looking for.
Ultimately, the Pitts family chose the second house with big ideas for updates to satisfy the more modern look Jocelyn wanted. And Bryan got that big backyard — reminiscent of his youth in northwest Wisconsin.
Pitts said the whole process was a fun experience for everyone except that their daughter, Melia, wasn’t a big fan of the camera.
“She was a little intimidated by all the crew and so, unfortunately, I don’t think her fun personality was able to come through. We told her the show will be airing and she said ‘No more filming!’”
Pitts looked forward to watching the show again in coming years.
“It will be fun to show the kids when they are older and hopefully we will be in the same home,” Pitts said.