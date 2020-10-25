ALMA — A former employee in the Cochrane-Fountain City School District has been fined after she reportedly sent nude photos to a 17-year-old male student.
Heather A. Treague, 35, of Alma pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor, and exhibit of obscene material to minors in Buffalo County Court, which is a forfeiture.
The more serious charges of exposing genitals to a child and causing a child ages 13-18 to view sexual activity were dismissed. Judge Rian Radtke ordered Treague to pay $643 in fines. She must pay a minimum of $50 a month beginning Dec. 1.
According to the criminal complaint, a school district official contacted the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department Feb. 21 about a report that Treague had been sending nude pictures to a student. Treague is identified as a “staff member,” not a teacher.
The student told police that Treague sent him about 10 nude pictures via SnapChat in November, outside of school hours. He said Treague also requested he send her a nude picture of himself. Treague was aware he was 17, he added.
The officer spoke to Treague at her home. She admitted sending a photo of her breasts, but nothing else. She later said she didn’t remember if she had sent pictures of her genitals, but said “it was possible,” then later said it was “pretty likely.”