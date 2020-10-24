CHIPPEWA FALLS — Four people were injured in a stabbing incident early Saturday morning near the entrance to Marshal Park in Chippewa Falls.
All four individuals were transported from the scene by emergency medical providers, with two of the stabbing victims appearing to have critical injuries, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said in a news release.
Chippewa Falls police officers were dispatched at 2:46 a.m. to the site just south of Bridgewater Avenue and west of Highway 124 in response to a report of an altercation in which multiple people had been stabbed.
Several suspects fled before police arrived, but Kelm indicated police believe all of the suspects have been identified. However, he noted that the investigation is active and more suspects may be uncovered.
Potential injuries to the suspects were unknown at the time of Saturday morning's report.
"Initial investigation leads us to believe that this was not a random event," Kelm said in the release. "The parties involved in this altercation were known to each other, and all parties identified so far are adults. We do not believe there is danger to the public at this time."