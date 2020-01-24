A four-vehicle crash including three trucks Friday morning in Barron County caused one lane of U.S. 53 to be closed for about an hour.
Two snowmobile accidents earlier in the week in the county also resulted in injuries to the operators, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
According to a news release:
The crash at 5:15 a.m. Friday on U.S. 53 north of Highway 8 began when a truck lost control and struck a guardrail.
Two semi-trucks traveling north collided with each other to avoid this crash and a vehicle that was traveling behind the semis could not stop in time and stuck the back of one of them.
The crash, which resulted in one minor injury, remains under investigation.
A snowmobile operated by Jesse Andrews of Rice Lake struck a tree at 9:55 p.m. Monday on trail 33. Andrews was flown to an area hospital with what appeared to be a broken leg. Excessive speed was a contributing factor.
A snowmobile operated by Jerad Bellefeuille of Rice Lake failed to stop for a trail stop sign and struck a tree at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on 26th Avenue near Highway M.
He was extricated from the tree by the Rice Lake Fire Department and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Excessive speed was a contributing factor.