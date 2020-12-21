The day began on a sizzling hot Fourth of July, driving two hours to a tiny town called Pleasantville.
As soon as we pulled into the parking lot, we grabbed our stuff in the trunk and walked a short distance to the shaded metal bleachers behind the umpire.
I still can remember looking to the right and seeing the well-loved pavilion, smelling the fresh cut grass in the field, and feeling the gentle breeze of the wind.
The fastpitch tournament had just begun.
When they started practicing, I always tried to pick out my dad and brother in the field. My brother usually played right field, while my dad was on the pitcher's mound.
I always love the sound of the ball hitting the glove with a satisfying thwack.
Soon, more people arrive and it gets hotter out.
Some guys bring a Tinker Bell bouncy castle for the little kids, and boy, you'd never see them run faster to scramble into a huge oven, but me? I was waiting. Waiting for a foul ball to come soaring
over the fence, so I could snatch it up and walk proudly up the stairs to the announcer’s seat.
Whenever you bring a foul ball back, the guy gives you a quarter for it. Two years ago I made $8.50! (Even though I had a little help from my sister).
Soon the game begins. I beg my mom for some money to buy a ten cent freezie. There's nothing better than one of those frosty things to cool you down.
After a couple teams play, the smell of juicy, tender, charcoal chicken coats the air, luring hungry spectators in line for a taste, including me!
The players get a lunch break, so we all get our tickets for food and wait in line. As we get our food, we find a table and dig in.
Then, the players have to go back to playing, and my sister and I pick a spot on the bleachers and watch them.
Sometimes a ball would soar over the fence to the left, past the porta-potties and in between each enormous grain bin in the field next to us, and it was a race to find it.
When our team played its final game, my mom told us it was time to leave. My dad and brother were going to stay and watch the other teams until the end.
While we walked out to the car, the quarters in my pocket sang a happy little song.
As we pulled into the driveway of my house, we saw a splash of color! Our neighbors were lighting fireworks!
We sit by the window and watch the sparks dance in the sky. I can’t wait to do this again next year!