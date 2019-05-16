Free fly casting clinic set
The Trout Unlimited Wisconsin Clearwater Chapter is offering a free fly casting clinic in Eau Claire to any adult interested in learning the skill.
The clinic will be at 7 p.m. near the tennis courts in Owen Park on the following dates: Monday and Thursday next week, and Thursday, May 30. Participants will be asked to attend all three dates.
Fly rods will be provided or participants may bring their own.
The clinic will be limited to 10 people to enhance instruction.
People interested in the clinic should call 715-839-0056.
DNR board to meet
MADISON — Requests to approve antlerless deer harvest quotas, antlerless permit levels and a deer hunting season framework for 2019 are among the items the Natural Resources Board will address when it meets Wednesday.
The board will consider the deer hunting season framework for 2019 at its meeting in Madison, with remote testimony available at Spooner.
On Tuesday, the board will discuss with the Wisconsin Conservation Congress District Leadership Council online spring hearing voting, increasing and improving participation at spring hearings, and chronic wasting disease management.
From staff reports