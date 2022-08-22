EAU CLAIRE — This week brings an opportunity for Wisconsin residents to learn more about Alzheimer’s Disease and the latest information for caregivers and patients.
The free online conference runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Alzheimer’s is one of the top causes of death in the United States, and is the sixth-leading cause of death for people ages 65 and older. The Centers for Disease Control project that 14 million Americans will be living with Alzheimer’s by 2060.
But what makes the disease most terrifying to most is the fact the mental declines for patients can start years earlier. The slow declines bring costs that are both financial and emotional. The disease is projected to cost between $379 billion and $500 billion annually by 2040.
Chris Schneider, communications director for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, said research is making progress. He called the work “an investment in hope.”
“A lot of people are scared. It’s understandable,” he said of the moment when people receive a diagnosis. But delaying the worst symptoms even a couple years can make a huge difference.
Clinical trials are working to find ways to slow the disease’s progress, Schneider said. Patients now have better options early in the disease’s progress. And they can spot Alzheimer’s earlier, allowing people to begin treatment options that can give them a better life.
“You want the highest quality of life possible,” Schneider said.
Charles Fuschillo, the foundation’s president and CEO, said in a statement that information is key.
“Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about,” he said. “Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more, you can participate in this free virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.”
Wednesday’s conference has three main components. Dr. Lindsay Clark will speak during the first session about early detection and risk reduction. Martin Schreiber, Wisconsin’s governor in the late 1970s, will speak about his experiences as a caregiver to his wife, Elaine, who died of Alzheimer ’s disease in April.
The final portion of the conference focuses on home safety. It will be led by Janet Weigel, a dementia outreach specialist.