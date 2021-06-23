Fresh Strawberries
Chad Frase of McIlquham Orchard and Strawberries in Foster, pours freshly picked strawberries onto a flat to be sold at a stand on Hamilton Avenue on Tuesday in Eau Claire. Todd Strauch, left, and his son Drew Strauch helped.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

