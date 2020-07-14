Full nest
A female ruby-throated hummingbird sits Tuesday on her two eggs the size of navy beans in a nest the size of a golf ball in an oak tree in the town of Seymour on July 14, 2020. Hummingbirds take a week to build their nest and incubate the eggs for 16 days. A hummingbird has four or five clutches a season and typically lays two eggs per clutch. Juvenile hummingbirds leave the nest 18 to 28 days after hatching. The ruby-throated hummingbird can beat its wings about 53 times a second. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter

