Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Violet Kukuk, 4, of Chippewa Falls, tries her hand at milking a replica cow during her visit Thursday to the Partnership for Progressive Ag tent at the Eau Claire County Fair. The fair, with its free admission and free parking, continues through Sunday at the Eau Claire County Expo Center, 5530 Fairview Dr. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Violet Kukuk, 4, of Chippewa Falls, tries her hand at milking a replica cow during her visit Thursday to the Partnership for Progressive Ag tent at the Eau Claire County Fair. The fair, with its free admission and free parking, continues through Sunday at the Eau Claire County Expo Center, 5530 Fairview Dr. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Staff photo by Steve Kinderman
Doughnut in hand, Kylie Bauer, 10, of Little Red Cardinals 4-H Club, leaps over a hurdle while competing Thursday in the Fair Olympics at the Eau Claire County Fair.