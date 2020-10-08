EAU CLAIRE — A forensic audit of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services appears imminent, but the start date and exact scope remain unknown.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office last month transferred $100,000 from its overtime account to its investigative services account. Sheriff Ron Cramer said he plans to use that money to conduct a forensic audit of DHS.
Cramer told the Leader-Telegram on Thursday that a forensic audit will likely focus on tax levy money spent by DHS, but that is not official. Cramer declined to provide a timeline of when a forensic audit would begin but said his office will begin interviewing potential candidates to lead a forensic audit next week.
The Eau Claire County Board during its meeting Tuesday night tabled an amended resolution that would have authorized the county to fund audits of DHS. The resolution proposed spending up to $75,000 to conduct a program audit of DHS and up to $25,000 “to hire forensic experts to pursue the full scope” of alleged credit card theft related to an ongoing criminal case against a former DHS employee.
A program audit is done to determine if an organization is meeting its performance goals. A forensic audit analyzes an organization’s financial records specifically to search for illegal activity.
The County Board tabled the resolution by vote of 22-7. If the resolution is not considered at the County Board’s next meeting, it dies. Tuesday’s decision almost certainly ended the County Board’s role, at least for now, on a topic that has drawn significant attention in recent months.
On Tuesday, County Board Chair Nick Smiar encouraged supervisors to vote down the amendment to the resolution and then vote down the initial resolution because of Cramer's willingness for his office to fund a forensic audit.
“The sheriff will do what the sheriff will do,” Smiar said. “I wish it were otherwise, but it’s not … When the sheriff indicated he would pay for a forensic audit, that was the end of the discussion.”
Instead of the County Board voting on the amendment and resolution, Supervisor Stella Pagonis made the motion to table, which the board approved. A motion to table does not allow discussion before a vote.
Pagonis agreed with Smiar and said the vote was not needed because of Cramer’s intentions.
“I recognized the vote was not necessary, and so I made the move to table,“ Pagonis said. “Unfortunately, a motion to table does not permit discussion.”
Hosever, Pagonis still supports a forensic audit of DHS, due in part to public feedback. During Tuesday’s meeting, the County Board received 11 written comments in favor of a forensic audit of DHS and two written comments against a forensic audit of DHS. In the September County Board meeting, 30 written comments were submitted in support of a forensic audit.
“The popular opinion out there is we need to be looking at what’s going on,” Pagonis said. “We need to be good stewards of the county tax dollars.”
Supervisor Steve Chilson, a co-author of the initial resolution authorizing the county to spend up to $100,000 to conduct a forensic audit of DHS, called Tuesday's decision disappointing and surprising. He wanted supervisors to vote on a resolution to provide clarity and sense of direction.
“I think it’s a real gutless move by a bunch of cowards, cowards who want to live in the shadows and don’t want to put their name on something for fear of their name being tied to something at the next election,” Chilson said. “It was shameful. It was a slap in the face to all the people who took time out of their day to prepare, to research the topic, to spend time, to call in, to email and make sure their thoughts and comments are read into public comment, and then their elected officials won’t even dignify it by putting their names on a vote. Disgraceful.”
Chilson was one of seven supervisors who voted against tabling the resolution. Because the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t officially begun a forensic audit yet, the supervisors should have voted on a resolution, Chilson said.
Smiar was one of 22 supervisors on Tuesday who voted in favor of tabling the resolution. He expressed relief that the County Board’s role in the issue seems to have concluded for now but reiterated his concern for the erosion of public trust in DHS and Eau Claire County due to significant attention on DHS finances in recent months.
“I’m relieved that we’ve reached this conclusion,” Smiar said. “It’s not one I would pick, but we have reached it. I wish that there was some way that we could restore that trust, since there’s no basis for the distrust.”
Smiar emphasized his belief that it was improper that Beckfield and Chilson went to Cramer and requested a closer look at DHS instead of first bringing a resolution to the County Board.
“My deepest commitment is to transparency,” Smiar said. “If you have an issue, if there is something that’s bothering you or you think should be done, you put it on the table. You put everything on the table, and then we can fight about it.”
As Smiar has repeatedly stated, he does not believe there is reason for further investigation into DHS.
“I am absolutely adamantly opposed to a forensic audit unless you put evidence on the table,” Smiar said.
Supervisors in favor of a forensic audit have previously pointed to three significant occurrences as evidence for further analysis. In August, a former DHS employee was charged with nine counts of fraud relating to credit card purchases between November 2018 and August 2019. Second, during the final stages of the DHS 2019 audit, a reconciliation error totaling about $230,00 was found. Third, a $1.29 million DHS reporting error was uncovered in May, bringing department overages to more than $3 million in 2019.
Despite Tuesday’s decision, Smiar does not think the matter of a DHS forensic audit is resolved from a County Board perspective, believing that some supervisors will continue to mention the topic despite what he called “zero evidence” to support their claims.
“Their intention is not to bring this to light,” Smiar said. “Their intention is to bully and harass (DHS) for whatever reason.”
Supervisor Mark Beckfield, a co-author of the initial resolution authorizing the county to spend up to $100,000 to conduct a forensic audit of DHS, said a resolution regarding a forensic audit of DHS will likely return to the County Board in the “not-too-distant future.”
“It’s going to come back,” Beckfield said. “It may be in a different form, but we want 100% transparency from Eau Claire County.”
DHS inquiry update
The Sheriff’s Office began on May 29 a fact-finding inquiry into DHS financial practices. The inquiry is separate from a potential forensic audit. Cramer said the inquiry remains open but declined to comment on the timeline of its completion.
Cramer said his office wants to ensure all potential theft is accounted for before ending the inquiry. He said interviews still need to take place for his office to gain a full understanding of DHS finances and that some resistance to being interviewed has occurred.
If that pushback continues, Cramer said issuing search warrants or subpoenas, both of which require approval from a judge, are possible.
“This will take some time, especially if people are reluctant to speak with our investigators,” Cramer said. “We may have to go through other means to obtain information.”