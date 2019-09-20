Reading and spelling are pivotal to children’s education, and a new way of instilling these skills in students is being used at Chippewa Falls area elementary schools.
Children, parents and faculty members at Stillson Elementary School presented a new method of learning to read, write and spell to Chippewa Falls school board members this week.
The program, playfully called Fundations, is a comprehensive word study program where students learn the six syllable types intricately to better spell, pronounce and recognize words they haven’t seen before.
Jackie Dupey, an elementary curriculum leader and reading specialist, said the program is unique because students have the opportunity to learn about words more in depth and recognize sounds associated with words rather than simply memorizing.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to see through errors and misconceptions we actually learn,” Dupey said. “These kids sometimes know more about what’s happening in syllable types than the instructors. They might point things out to their teachers and that’s great because it’s metacognitive. They aren’t just doing Fundations, or just doing word study, they’ve internalized it.”
A Fundations lesson allows a child to stand in front of peers, hear a word and the syllables that make it up and attempt to spell it out. The audience does the same by writing it on a whiteboard. Students learn through immediate feedback, and through the process they pick up valuable phonic, phonemic awareness, fluency and vocabulary skills.
“I consider it a word study jump,” Dupey said. “It’s just a wonderful program. It’s like watching a concert between teachers and students. It is highly explicit, it is directly instructed and because of the interplay that is going on at all times you also have this immediate feedback. You have this opportunity to give feedback to the student and to, quite frankly, use what would thought to be an error as another teaching point for all of us to learn from.”
Fundations has been used in the school district for the past six years and was written to be a kindergarten to third-grade program, and up until this year, it only had been offered to first- and second-graders.
The program is being used by kindergartners for the first time this fall, and if the program is successful at the kindergarten level, Fundations could be expanded to reach third graders as well.
In addition to being well received at Stillson and the Chippewa School District, the program is being recognized by high-ranking English associations. The International Literacy Association and the International Dyslexia Association have recognized Fundations for having instructional practices critical to the development of phonics and phonemic awareness skills, bolstering the reputation of the program.