EAU CLAIRE — Community fundraising for a rural internet pilot project will likely be fully realized.
The 12-month pilot project is limited to 50 participants in southeastern Eau Claire County. It will be operated by SpaceX Starlink and cost $85,000 total. As part of paying for the project, the local community needs to raise $30,000.
During the Eau Claire County Broadband Committee meeting Thursday, Eau Claire County Information Systems Director Dave Hayden said many entities have already donated money. Any remaining gap, Hayden said, will be covered by the county and three health care providers that have partnered with the county on this project: Marshfield Clinic, Mayo Clinic Health System and Hospital Sisters Health System.
“From the fundraising perspective, I think we’re set,” Hayden said.
Hayden also said that, as anticipated, the Broadband Committee last week received a $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., which will help cover pilot project costs.
Users have not been selected yet to participate in the pilot, but the county and health care partners are reviewing recent survey responses from potential participants.
The county received 60 responses out of the 525 surveys it sent to residents in the southeast part of the county, or about 11.4%. Nearly all of the respondents resided in the town of Otter Creek and the town of Bridge Creek south of Augusta.
Hayden said many respondents noted they currently do not have any internet access.
“I think this’ll be real beneficial for the people in the area,” Hayden said.
The 50 pilot users, who will not have to pay for the internet in the pilot project, will be chosen from those 60 respondents after the surveys are reviewed. Hayden told the Leader-Telegram the users will hopefully be selected “in the next week or two.”
Once the 50 users are chosen, they could be asked to fill out a weekly survey, which should provide information on how viable the Starlink technology is in the long run.
Starlink internet service can be purchased by individuals in other parts of Eau Claire County.
Anecdotally, Luke Hanson, a Broadband Committee member and executive director for the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp., said he knows a few people who had little internet access previously and are generally using Starlink service successfully. There have been “a few glitches here and there, but overall it’s been pretty good,” Hanson said.
Don Mowry, Broadband Committee chairman and County Board supervisor, concurred. Mowry said he has heard from residents of Brunswick who have “fairly adequate high-speed internet” from Starlink.
The satellite internet service is not entirely proven but “it does seem to be working for some people,” Mowry said.
Lynn Thompson, a Broadband Committee member and president and CEO of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, agreed. If Starlink service proves to be reliable for the 50 pilot users, it could be used on a wider scale going forward.
“The proof will be in the pilot,” Thompson said.
State funding for broadband projects
Four projects in Eau Claire County recently received broadband expansion grant funding from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
Two separate grants should bring fiber connectivity to most of the Town of Drammen over the next two years. Tri-County Communications Cooperative received a grant totaling $739,400 that will bring fiber service to 156 residences and six businesses in eastern Drammen. The Town of Drammen pledged $236,500 in matching funds toward that project.
Also, 24-7 Telcom received a grant of $709,700 that will bring service to 110 residences and six businesses east central Drammen. The town pledged $363,500 in matching funds toward that project.
Astrea received a grant of $239,560 to bring fiber to 194 residences and three businesses around Lake Eau Claire. And 24-7 Telcom received a grant totaling $105,725 that will bring fiber to 31 residences and three businesses in the Town of Brunswick. Eau Claire Energy Cooperative pledged matching funds of $105,725 toward the project. ECEC also contributed matching funds to both of the projects in Drammen.
The next Broadband Committee meeting is scheduled for April 15.