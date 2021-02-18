EAU CLAIRE — Fundraising appears to be going well for an Eau Claire County rural internet pilot project.
The 12-month pilot project is limited to 50 participants in southeast Eau Claire County. It will be operated by SpaceX Starlink and cost $85,000 total. As part of paying for the project, the local community needs to raise $30,000, and that number seems likely to be met.
Some money has already been donated, and Eau Claire County Information Systems Director Dave Hayden anticipates that area higher education institutions and health care organizations will help cover the rest of the $30,000.
“We’re in good shape,” Hayden said Thursday during the Eau Claire County Broadband Committee meeting.
Committee member Thomas Lange, who is vice president of information technology and chief information officer at Chippewa Valley Technical College, said the CVTC Foundation recently approved allocating money for up to five CVTC students and one CVTC employee to participate in the project, but those six spots are not guaranteed.
None of the 50 project users have been selected yet. During last month’s committee meeting, Hayden said ideally all the funds would be raised before participants are chosen.
The county already committed to pay $30,000 from its Information Systems budget to help cover costs, and Hayden submitted a grant application last Friday for a $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to pay for the equipment given to users. Hayden said he listed March 1 as the project start date on the application and hopes the county will receive a response soon from the WEDC.
Project participants will likely come from six categories, with the number of users in each category as even as possible. The categories are: agriculture, telemedicine, telework, remote education, business and residential.
Surveys to be sent to eligible participants
Hayden said the county plans to send out letters and surveys next week to about 525 potential users in Eau Claire County. The per-person cost is $1,200 per year, none of which will be paid for by users during the pilot year.
The survey will gauge, among other items, the level of interest from potential users; the potential users’ current internet service level; and how a household or business would use the Starlink internet service, such as for school, agriculture, remote work or telehealth.
Rod Eslinger, director of county planning and development, said he anticipates about 60% of surveys being returned. He said his office will tabulate the survey results and then share them with the Broadband Committee during its March meeting.
Eslinger also said demand for better internet coverage seems to be high, as several county residents have mentioned the pilot project to him in recent months.
“People are desperate for (internet) service, and this gets them real close to what they are looking for,” Eslinger said.
The next Broadband Committee meeting is scheduled for March 18.