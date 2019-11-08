CHIPPEWA FALLS — A sold-out fundraiser tonight is intended to make a difference in the lives of victims of a September tornado.
Residents of the town of Wheaton and village of Elk Mound had their lives changed when a tornado and heavy storms caused an estimated $3 million damage to about 30 homes and injured two individuals on Sept. 24. Hundreds of volunteers from across Wisconsin and neighboring states flocked to the affected areas to help with the cleanup and more aided financially by donating to various GoFundMe fundraisers and other campaigns.
Another event to benefit the victims of the tornado who lost their homes is planned for tonight. The fundraiser at 8 p.m. at Loopy’s Saloon, Grill and Event Dome is called “Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos for Tornado Relief," with two pianists playing music and entertaining the crowd. Tickets for the show include dinner, a drink ticket and a ticket to the show; the tickets for the event sold out Wednesday, ensuring a large fundraising total.
Emily Ericson was among volunteers who helped clear and sort debris at the site on Highways M and 29 site and plans to be at the fundraiser. She said it is great to see the event is sold out and she looks forward to continuing to help support those affected by the severe weather in Wheaton and Elk Mound.
“It is absolutely fabulous,” Ericson said. “It is hard for people to imagine not having a home anymore and then trying to pick up the pieces. So, it’s good to see people are willing to support each other when they really need it. The show should be a lot of fun and hopefully they raise as much money as they can.”
While a sold-out fundraiser is a good sign for being able to help the victims of the tragedy financially, Ericson said when she drives by the affected areas it's clear the cleanup will be a slow one and won’t be fixed all in one night.
“It’s a slow process,” Ericson said. “There was so much debris everywhere and we did what we could, but it’s going to take more time to restore those areas. A lot of the time people think if you have a fundraiser and raise money you can fix things right away and that’s just not the case. People need to keep focusing resources towards these areas constantly if we want them to fully recover.”