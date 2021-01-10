UW-Eau Claire students Cassie Pierre, left and Ethan Newman play one-on-one hockey Friday at Demler Neighborhood Park on Putnam Street in Eau Claire after a heavy fog the night before. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
UW-Eau Claire students Cassie Pierre, left and Ethan Newman play one-on-one hockey Friday at Demler Neighborhood Park on Putnam Street in Eau Claire after a heavy fog the night before. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.