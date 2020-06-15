CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Garth Brooks concert will be broadcast to a Northern Wisconsin State Fair digital screen later this month in Chippewa Falls.
Brooks will headline the Saturday, June 27, concert that audience members can view from their vehicles on a 40-foot screen. It will include a concert sound system and FM transmitter delivering sound. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The performance will also be broadcast at 300 drive-in movie theaters access North America.
Tickets go on sale Friday and can be bought for $100 per car (up to six people per car) at cvdrivein.com. Limited tickets are available.
Onsite concessions are available. No carry-ins allowed. Pets are prohibited. Tickets, information, menus and locations can be found on the events website at cvdrivein.com.