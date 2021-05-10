MADISON — Gas prices jumped seven cents a gallon in Wisconsin but less than half of that in Eau Claire over the past week, according to a new report by AAA.
The average price per gallon in Wisconsin stood at $2.84 on Monday, with experts maintaining that the increase is related more to rising demand as more Americans hit the road than the impact from news over the weekend that a major pipeline shut down after a cybersecurity attack.
The price of a gallon of gas hit $2.87 Monday in Eau Claire, up from $2.85 a week earlier, $2.73 a month ago and $1.68 on the same date early in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, AAA reported.
On the week, the national gas price average jumped six cents to $2.96. If the trend continues, an increase of three more cents would make the national average the most expensive since November 2014 — the last time the nation saw average prices at $2.99 or higher.
AAA forecasts national gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. Over the weekend, Colonial Pipeline announced it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York Harbor. As of Monday morning, some lateral lines had reopened, but it was unclear when the main line would be operational again.
"This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases as early as this week,” AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz said in a news release. "These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week."
The longer the pipeline is offline, the larger the expected impact on the East Coast. Other areas of the country, including the Upper Midwest, will see little impact, AAA predicted.
The organization urged against panic-buying of gasoline but reminded people they can conserve fuel by accomplishing multiple errands in one trip, using their most fuel-efficient vehicle, removing unnecessary and bulky items from their car and minimizing use of air conditioning.