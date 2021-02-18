Flying Eagles Ski Club member Aric Sather works on the tracks of the new K55 meter ski jumping hill Thursday at the Mount Washington Ski Hill in Eau Claire. The club will host the 89th Annual Flying Eagles Invitational on Saturday. It will be the the inaugural event for the new hill. Due to COVID-19, the event is closed to the public but streaming of the event is available. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
