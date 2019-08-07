CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 11-year-old Chippewa Falls girl accused of killing a six-month-old infant last fall now faces a more serious charge.
In an amended criminal complaint filed earlier this month, the girl is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. She was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide, a class B felony, with a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.
The girl is accused of stomping on the head of 6-month-old Jaxon Hunter on Oct. 30, causing his death two days later. She was 10 years old at the time.
The Department of Justice is handling the prosecution. Letters filed in court indicate attorneys are open to transferring the case to juvenile court, but it remains in adult court at this time, largely because the girl hasn’t been found competent to stand trial. She is given mental evaluations every three months while residing in the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, in hopes she becomes competent. She returns to court Sept. 4.