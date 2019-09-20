LADYSMITH — A Glen Flora man who got trapped in a corn bin Thursday in Sheldon has died.
Kevin A. Wiemer, 58, got trapped in the Sheldon Co-op corn bin in the village of Sheldon, according to Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Sheldon Fire Department, Rusk County EMS, Ladysmith Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, LifeLink Helicopter and the Jump River Fire Department responded to the scene. Wiemer's body was located, and life-saving measures were tkane, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Wallace said.