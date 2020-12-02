Celeste Phelps doesn't seem to mind not sitting on Santa's lap this year as she tells him that she is 5 years old and wants a pink skateboard for Christmas while visiting him Tuesday at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire. Photos can be taken with a masked Santa and socially distanced in the mall across from Scheels until Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are encouraged online at oakwoodmall.com/events. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
