The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Monday that Derrick Van Orden, a Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, has been recognized as “On the Radar” for its Young Guns program.
On the Radar candidates are individuals running in competitive congressional races who have met specific threshold standards for campaign organization.
Van Orden, of Hager City, is one of several Republicans running for the seat occupied by 12-term incumbent Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who also faces a challenge from Democrat Mark Neumann of La Crosse. Other Republican candidates who have been reported to be seeking the seat are Jessi Ebben of Eau Claire, Brandon Cook of Hager City, Kevin Ruscher of River Falls, John Garske of River Falls, Tim Peters of the La Crosse area, Jonathan Sundblom of Tomah and Shannon Moats, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, media reports and ballotpedia.org.
"It is a tremendous compliment to be added to the NRCC Young Guns Program by Leader (Kevin) McCarthy," Van Orden said in a news release. "Our campaign continues to build momentum, and with the help of the people of our great Third District, we will bring our Wisconsin values to DC."
Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, also recently won the 3rd District Republican Party caucus endorsement with 73% of the vote. Ebben received 26%.