CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Gordon man was placed on 18 months of probation after he was convicted Monday of sexually assaulting a 45-year-old woman.
Jason A. Hoelter, 33, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to fourth-degree sexual assault, which is a misdemeanor. The more serious charge of second-degree sexual assault by use of force was read-in and dismissed.
Judge James Isaacson ordered Hoelter to pay a $543 fine and complete sex offender counseling. He also cannot have any contact with the victim in the case.
According to the criminal complaint, Hoelter sexually touched a woman while they were driving in a vehicle, and he tried to make her sexually touch him.
Online court records show that Hoelter was convicted in October in Douglas County Court of criminal trespass. He also was convicted in 2012 of criminal damage to property and battery-domestic abuse.