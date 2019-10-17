Gov. Tony Evers has appointed three regional residents to his newly created Governor's Task Force on Climate Change.
The west-central Wisconsin representatives on the panel are Mark Stoering, Eau Claire, president of Xcel Energy; Bill Hogseth, Elk Mound, Wisconsin Farmer's Union; and Joe Bragger, Independence, Bragger Family Dairy.
Evers signed an executive order Thursday establishing the 32-member task force, which is charged with advising the governor in developing a strategy to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change for the benefit of all Wisconsin communities. The task force, to be led by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, will report their findings and policy recommendations to Gov. Evers by August 2020.
“For too long we've been ignoring science, and frankly, we can't afford to do it any longer. It’s time for us to deliver on the promise to our kids that we’re leaving them a better life and world than the one we inherited,” Evers said in a news release. “I am confident that this task force will find meaningful sustainable solutions to the climate crisis to carry our state into the future.”
In the executive order, Evers stated climate change is a grave threat to the health, safety and economic well-being of people and communities throughout Wisconsin.