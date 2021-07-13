MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he is seeking applicants for Eau Claire County district attorney.
The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Gary King’s resignation, effective Aug. 14.
King, who will work for the next five weeks with restrictions limiting his interactions with coworkers and access to the Eau Claire County Courthouse, announced his resignation Friday. His resignation comes amid allegations of workplace sexual harassment and being intoxicated in court.
King’s resignation also means the end of a state investigation into allegations against him. King spent more than eight years as district attorney, first winning election in November 2012. He was re-elected to a four-year term in November.
The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
Evers' announcement comes after the governor last month appointed a commissioner to conduct a hearing and investigate taxpayer complaints brought against King.
Applicants are asked to email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at evers.wi.gov/Pages/Home.aspx.
Questions about the appointment process should be directed to the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.