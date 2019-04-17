If Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget for 2019-2021 is passed, a freshman residence hall at UW-Stout may be renovated as soon as 2023.
Evers made a stop in Menomonie on Tuesday to speak about his proposed 2019-2021 budget, which includes a $35 million proposal for renovating and building an addition for South Hall.
“Right now South Hall is not accessible to everyone. That’s unacceptable, unacceptable for any campus,” Evers said at a news conference at UW-Stout’s Memorial Student Center.
The 76,000-square-foot, four-story South Hall was built in the 1960s and has 366 beds, said UW-Stout executive director of communications Doug Mell.
The project would renovate the 51-year-old building and add 14,000 square feet of new construction, Mell said.
However, the future of the South Hall renovations depends on Evers’ proposed 2019-2021 capital budget passing in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
The Joint Finance Committee is still holding hearings on the budget, Mell said. UW-Stout leaders spoke at a hearing in River Falls Monday and urged the committee to consider the budget.
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Building Commission voted down Evers’ budget in March. Evers hit back Tuesday, saying Republicans were “playing politics,” and that “disappointment is what I would call an understatement.”
UW-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer said Evers highlighting South Hall in his budget was significant.
“It’s one of those projects that could easily get lost as the Joint Finance Committee puts together its list of capital projects for 2019-21,” he said.
UW-Stout must ask the state for the ability to borrow the funds, which will be paid back through student housing fees. A student who commutes will not pay anything toward the project, said Philip Lyons, vice chancellor for administrative and student life services.
The South Hall renovation project would:
• Add elevators, restrooms and circulation stairs.
• Create an accessible entrance.
• Expand and remodel bathrooms into shared commons, lounge and kitchen spaces.
• Install new exterior windows and doors.
• Replace obsolete mechanical, telecom, security and life-safety systems.
• Improve fire alarm and smoke detection systems.
• Replace the roof and repair the hall’s exterior.